GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

HAYDEN HENRY JURGENSEN

Nathan and Betsy Jurgensen of North Platte are the parents of a son, Hayden Henry, born April 10, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Lori Eschen of Pierre, South Dakota, and Mike and Teresa Jurgensen of Shelby.

QUINTON COLE MCCONNELL

BreAhnna and Tyler McConnell of Sutherland are the parents of a son, Quinton Cole, born April 7, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Jamie and Nicole Thompson of North Platte, Kenneth McConnell of Sutherland and Denise and Nick Reed of Sutherland.

ALANA JO MEYERS

Josh and Dakota Meyers of Brady are the parents of a daughter, Alana Jo, born April 8, 2023, weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Toni and Eugene Terry of Brady, Jacki Merksick of North Platte, Wayne Terry of Sarbin and Michael Meyers of Casper, Wyoming. Great-grandparents are Nick and Marilyn Merksick of North Platte, Don and Connie Hansen of Brady and Della Correll of North Platte.

WESTON MICHAEL WEAVER

Shane and Kathryn Weaver of North Platte are the parents of a son, Weston Michael, born April 7, 2023, weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Jerry and Catherine Weaver of North Platte and James and Mary Fox of Tilden.

ELLIANA RACHEL BECKER

Kamryn Branson and Nathan Becker of Grant are the parents of a daughter, Elliana Rachel, born April 12, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Brett and Shana Franklin of Grant and Kelly and Zeb Lee of Grant.

