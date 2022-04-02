Birth announcements, April 2

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

ASPEN RAYNE REED

Jessica and Rich Reed of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Aspen Rayne, born March 27, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Becky and Kevin James of North Platte, Gerald Brooks of North Platte and Richard and Sherrie Reed of DeFuniak Springs, Florida.

ADRIANNA FAYE RAMOS

Nathaniel and Jennifer Ramos of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Adrianna Faye, born March 28, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Christopher and Kimberly Kelley and Margaret Ramos, all of North Platte.

GRACE MARIE HANSEN

Javan and Brittany Hansen of Sutherland are the parents of a daughter, Grace Marie, born March 28, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Don Hansen of North Platte, Brenda Hansen of Sutherland and Rich and Freda Fank of Huntsville, Texas. Great-grandparents are Marilyn Hansen of Sutherland and Barb Fank of Huntsville.

LEO ALLEN MCQUILLIN

Ryan and Brooke McQuillin of North Platte are the parents of a son, Leo Allen, born March 29, 2022, weighing 9 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Brent Gibson of North Platte, Teresa Belsky of North Platte, Tamara Mullen of Scottsdale, Arizona and Ryan McQuillin of Stanwood, Washington.

CHEVROLET ALONA SCHULTZ

Zackery Schultz and Crystal Mora of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Chevrolet Alona, weighing 7 pounds, 5.3 ounces. Grandparents are Heidi E. Schultz and James H. Schultz, both of North Platte.

WOMEN’S METHODIST HOSPITAL

ELKHORN

RHYS JAY MEYER

Dustin and Ruth Meyer of North Platte are the parents of a son, Rhys Jay, born Feb. 21, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Ron and Carmen Meyer of North Platte and Karl and Nancy Christensen of Maxwell.

GOTHENBURG HEALTH

SHILOH ARLETTE PHELPS

Todd and Sarah Phelps of Arnold are the parents of a daughter, Shiloh Arlette, born March 26, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Chuck and Jeneane Welshans of Benkelman and Frank Stephens of Lyn Haven, Florida. She comes home to siblings, Logan, Alex, Haylee, Johannah, Laura, Kendra and Ilana.

Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.