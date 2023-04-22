GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
CREW MICHEAL MILNER
Destyn and Kristen Milner of Imperial are the parents of a son, Crew Micheal, born April 17, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Bob and Jippi Milner of Imperial and Mike and Melissa Meyer of Greenwood.
TYLER JAMES NICHOLS Kyle and Sarah Nichols of North Platte are the parents of a son, Tyler James, born April 16, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Charlie and Becky Perkins of Atchison, Kansas, Jerry and Lori Nichols of North Platte, Kim Whitaker of North Platte and Mike Weesner of North Platte.
HAVEN GRAYCE MILLER Marcus and Alyssa Miller of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Haven Grayce, born April 14, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Mark and Rochelle Miller of North Platte and Michael and Dawn Vedder of North Platte.
