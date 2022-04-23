Birth announcements, April 23

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

RUGER LEE BALERUD

Sean and Jennifer Balerud of North Platte are the parents of a son, Ruger Lee, born April 21, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Angie Miles, Dean and Kathryn Eastwood, all of North Platte, and Bruce Balerud of Valentine.

EMBERLEY CATHERINE GAYMAN

Tylan and Ashley Gayman of Hershey are the parents of a daughter, Emberley Catherine, born April 18, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Todd and Tanya Gayman of North Platte and Tom and Shelli Arensdorf of Hershey.

EASTON JAY BOLLMAN

Cooper and Jana Bollman of Imperial are the parents of a son, Easton Jay, born April 17, 2022, weighing 8 pounds. Grandparents are Rick and Tammy Zarybnicky of Odell, Richard Bollman of Paxton and Shelly Bollman of Sutherland.

HUNTER WILLIAM CASTOR

Jessica Castor of North Platte is the mother of a son, Hunter William, born April 16, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Mary Castor and Jobe Castor of North Platte. Great-grandmother is Alice Foster.

THADDEUS WILLIAM HEESEL

Kadin and Roxie Heessel of Maxwell are the parents of a son, Thaddeus William, born April 15, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Gary and Vickie Weber of Sutherland, Robert Heessel of Maxwell and Tracy Shearer of North Platte.

DANNY FAST CARSTEN

Calvin and Summer Carsten of North Platte are the parents of a son, Danny Fast, born April 14, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Doug and Trina Malsbury of North Platte and Stewart and Barbie Carsten of Hershey.

CREEDYN WAYNE BRIGHT

Mason Bright and Myah McConnell of McCook are the parents of a son, Creedyn Wayne, born April 15, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Travis and Heidi McConnell of Wallace, Crystal and Clifford Lakey of Imperial and Justin Bright of Culbertson.

NATALIE MAE NOLAN

Matt and Lexi Nolan of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Natalie Mae, born April 14, 2022, weighing 8 pounds. Grandparents are Tom and Merry Sedlacek and Bob and Sue Nolan, all of North Platte.

Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.