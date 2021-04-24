Birth announcements, April 24

MONROE RAQUELLE BOOKER

Logan and Alexzandra Booker of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Monroe Raquelle, born April 16, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Shelia Clark, Kelly Nelson and Greg and Jill Booker, all of North Platte.

KATE JOLYNN OLSON

Dillon Olson and Josie Erdman of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Kate JoLynn, born April 16, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Patty and Bob Olson, Jim and Shanna Seiler and Rick and Dawn Erdman, all of North Platte.

SYBI RUTH CRIBELLI

Jenny and Bo Cribelli of Sutherland are the parents of a daughter, Sybi Ruth, born April 16, 2021, weighing 6 pounds. Grandparents are Bob and Olivia Conrad of Sutherland and Adam and Lori Cribelli of Cambridge.

AZALEA LA’MAI ROSE CLAPP

Nicholas Clapp and Kaelee Rudolph of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Azalea La’Mai Rose, born April 15, 2021, weighing 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Lynnette and Ben Niles of North Platte and Kelly and Nora Clapp of McCook.

KAYLANI NUÑEZ ENRIQUEZ