Birth announcements, April 24

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
CADEN JAY CRAWFORD
Darrell and Makayla Crawford of Ogallala are the parents of a son, Caden Joy, born April 21, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Jay and Dana Lee of Madrid and Bryan and LeaAnn Crawford of Omaha.
HAZEL GRACE WID
Bo and Tracy Wid of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Hazel Grace, born April 20, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Roger and Lori Anderson of North Platte, Laurie Patterson-Geier of North Platte and Mark and Brenda Wid of Lincoln.
CAYSEN ROY KNODEL
Crashell Foster and Aaron Knodel of North Platte are the parents of a son, Caysen Roy, born April 21, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Andrea and Allen Avis, Mandy Foster, Cody Foster and Debi Lahaye, all of North Platte, and Art and Connie Knodel of Hot Springs, South Dakota.
WILLOW MAE ANDERSON
Jason and Brooke Anderson of Hyannis are the parents of a daughter, Willow Mae, born April 18, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Scott and Linda Anderson of Hyannis, David Jarman of Sioux City, Iowa, and Charlotte Jarman of Greeley.
MONROE RAQUELLE BOOKER
Logan and Alexzandra Booker of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Monroe Raquelle, born April 16, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Shelia Clark, Kelly Nelson and Greg and Jill Booker, all of North Platte.
KATE JOLYNN OLSON
Dillon Olson and Josie Erdman of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Kate JoLynn, born April 16, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Patty and Bob Olson, Jim and Shanna Seiler and Rick and Dawn Erdman, all of North Platte.
SYBI RUTH CRIBELLI
Jenny and Bo Cribelli of Sutherland are the parents of a daughter, Sybi Ruth, born April 16, 2021, weighing 6 pounds. Grandparents are Bob and Olivia Conrad of Sutherland and Adam and Lori Cribelli of Cambridge.
AZALEA LA’MAI ROSE CLAPP
Nicholas Clapp and Kaelee Rudolph of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Azalea La’Mai Rose, born April 15, 2021, weighing 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Lynnette and Ben Niles of North Platte and Kelly and Nora Clapp of McCook.
KAYLANI NUÑEZ ENRIQUEZ
Manuel Aldo Nuñes Rios and Paz Esmeralda Enriquez Jozoya of Wallace are the parents of a daughter, Kaylani Nuñez Enriquez, born April 13, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Armando Enriquez and Carmen Jozoya and Socorro Nuñez and Bertha Rios.
IOWA METHODIST MEDICAL CENTER, DES MOINES
NOLAN WAYNE SCHACHER
Courtney and Tanner Schacher of Ankeny, Iowa, are the parents of a son Nolan Wayne Schacher, born March 5, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 4.9 ounces. Grandparents are Larry and Carmen Willard of North Platte and Ivan and Carry Schacher of Stapleton. Great-grandparents are Mick Preston of Arnold, Dorothy Willard of North Platte and Kay Venhaus of Happy, Texas.
