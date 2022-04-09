Birth announcements, April 9

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

RENLEY MAE SARGENT

Tacey Painter and Casey Sargent of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Renley Mae, born March 12, 2022, weighing 5 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Justin and Jill Painter of North Platte and Butch and Lori Sargent of North Platte.

WYATT PHILLIP BUFFINGTON

Destiny Peck and Weston Buffington of North Platte are the parents of a son, Wyatt Phillip, born March 30, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Jennifer Pike of North Platte and Stacy Morrow of Curtis.

CREW PAUL MATHERS

Ashley and Tad Mathers of Sutherland are the parents of a son, Crew Paul, born March 15, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Steve and Teresa Sacka of Dickens, Dan and Martha Mathers of Maxwell and Scott and Julia Mugrage of Delta Junction, Alaska.

SCARLETT LYNN SCHAEFFER

Dakota Miller and Gerald Schaeffer of Stapleton are the parents of a daughter, Scarlett Lynn, born March 13, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Cindy Miller of North Platte, Layne Miller of Hershey, and Pam and Rod Schaeffer of Stapleton, Great-grandparents are Linda Kaldenberg of Lonetree, Colorado, Gerry Swarthout of North Platte, Gail and Ed Miller of Sidney, R.B. Moore of Sidney, and Gerald and Donna Barnum of Gandy.

ELOISE VIOLET DYCK

Felicia and Ty Dyck of Paxton are the parents of a daughter, Eloise Violet, born March 15, 2022, weighing 8 pounds. Grandparents are William and Miriam Coblentz of Leesburg, Ohio, and Eldon and Susan Dyck of Paxton.

CHARLOTTE KAYANN GUMAER

Logan and Christina Gumaer of Big Springs are the parents of a daughter, Charlotte KayAnn, born March 16, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Paula Netherton of Greenland, Arkansas, Jon Gumaer of McCook, and the late Lorri Rust Gumaer and Troy Netherton.

GATLIN MICHAEL KISSINGER

Kamra and Brian Kissinger of North Platte are the parents of a son, Gatlin Michael, born March 12, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Michelle and Gary Lopez of North Platte and Chad and Julie Fox of Java, South Dakota.

CLIO CLEMENTINE HRABE

Cynthia Jerabek and Justin Hrabe of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Clio Clementine, born March 10, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Melissa Spalding of North Platte and Trina Jaurigui of North Platte.

