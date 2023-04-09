GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

BRYNLEE LYNN TREMBLY

Cortney Scott and Taylor Trembly of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Brynlee Lynn, born April 4, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Dana Scott and Ray Torres of North Platte and Denise Trembly and Joseph Karn of Stapleton.

ASH ALEXANDER MORRISON

Anji McLaughlin of North Platte is the parent of a son, Ash Alexander, born April 3, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Jessica Owens and Tamela Morrison of North Platte, and Kevin McLaughlin and Autumn Rice of Jacksonville, Florida.

ARTHUR CHARLES TORRES

Jory and Nikki Torres of North Platte are the parents of a son, Arthur Charles, born April 2, 2023, weighing 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Ed and Karen Boyle of Creighton, and Rocky and Robin Torres of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Ed and Bette Boyle of O’Neill and Pete and Delores Torres of North Platte.

PAISLEE RAYE RICHARDS-WIEZOREK

Jestena Wiezorek and Jakob Richards of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Paisley Raye, born March 30, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Rocky and Tracy Wiezorek of North Platte and Edward and Rhonda Nebarez of North Platte

