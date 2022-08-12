Birth announcements, Aug. 13

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

ARAYNA ROSE MARTINEZ DEWEY

Aaliyah Martinez and Colby Dewey of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Arayna Rose, born Aug. 9, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Casey Dewey of North Platte and Alisha Rodriguez of Jacksonville, Florida.

LAYLA JAY CHRISTENSEN

Skyelin Seward and Cole Christensen of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Layla Jay, born Aug. 9, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Richard Seward and Veronica Seward of North Platte, Melinda Mitchell and Shaun Mitchell of North Platte, and Emily Haas of Sterling, Kansas, and Ryan Christensen of Sidney.

KIARA MARAE JOHNSON

Justice Weber and Heber Johnson of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Kiara MaRae, born Aug. 9, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Erica Nolda, Bryan Nolda and Roberta Johnson, all of North Platte.

AUSTIN DALE CHRISTENSEN

Brett and Adrienne Christensen of Dickens are the parents of a son, Austin Dale, born Aug. 8, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Stacy Lund of New Castle, Kevin White of Alaska and Larry and Cindy Christensen of Wallace.

JOHN VIRGIL FERRI STADLER

Jacob Stadler and Fiorella Stadler of North Platte are the parents of a son, John Virgil, born Aug. 5, 2022, weighing 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are John Stadler and Denise Stadler of North Platte and Tory Ferri and Oly Ferri of Dallas.

HADLEE JO-ANNE PRATT

Kinzi Pratt and Cody Pratt of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Hadlee Jo-Anne, born Aug. 4, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are LuAnne Songster and James Songster of North Platte and Joyce Pratt of Benton, Kentucky.

GOTHENBURG HEALTH

KRU GUY WHITE

Dallas Lee and Shaylee White of North Platte are the parents of a son, Kru Guy, born July 26, 2022, weighing 7 pounds. Grandparents are Dallas Guy and Renee White and Alee Stout, all of North Platte and Ray Stout of Hershey. Great-grandparents are Albert and Arta Sonneman of North Platte and Charlie and Sara Stout of Hershey.

Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.