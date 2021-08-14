Birth announcements, Aug. 14

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

OCTAVIAS ZANE PAXSON

Alissa Fields and Brayden Paxson of Hamlet are the parents of a son, Octavias Zane. Grandparents are Celeste and Jamie Bates of Hamlet, Valorie Swartz of Downs, Kansas and Jeff Paxson of Hutchinson, Kansas.

EVANGELINE MARIE SOPER

Whitney and Troy Soper of Ogallala are the parents of a daughter, Evangeline Marie, born Aug. 10, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Mark and Renae Bottom of Grant, Chris and Sherri Schrotberger of Grant and Kelly and Melanie Soper of Hutchinson, Kansas.

HUNTER CAYDE POWELL

Levi and Tammy Powell of Hershey are the parents of a son, Hunter Cayde, born Aug. 8, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Mike and Dianne Bruckner of Julesburg, Colorado, Rondell and Karen Cochran of Ogallala and Dick and Ellen Powell of Byers, Colorado. Great-grandparents are Maurice and Gladyth Staples of Ogallala, Jean McMillan of Ogallala and Lee and Francis Cundall of Ogallala.

NOVA JADE TERRY