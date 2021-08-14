Birth announcements, Aug. 14

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
OCTAVIAS ZANE PAXSON
Alissa Fields and Brayden Paxson of Hamlet are the parents of a son, Octavias Zane. Grandparents are Celeste and Jamie Bates of Hamlet, Valorie Swartz of Downs, Kansas and Jeff Paxson of Hutchinson, Kansas.
EVANGELINE MARIE SOPER
Whitney and Troy Soper of Ogallala are the parents of a daughter, Evangeline Marie, born Aug. 10, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Mark and Renae Bottom of Grant, Chris and Sherri Schrotberger of Grant and Kelly and Melanie Soper of Hutchinson, Kansas.
HUNTER CAYDE POWELL
Levi and Tammy Powell of Hershey are the parents of a son, Hunter Cayde, born Aug. 8, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Mike and Dianne Bruckner of Julesburg, Colorado, Rondell and Karen Cochran of Ogallala and Dick and Ellen Powell of Byers, Colorado. Great-grandparents are Maurice and Gladyth Staples of Ogallala, Jean McMillan of Ogallala and Lee and Francis Cundall of Ogallala.
NOVA JADE TERRY
Zachariah and Alissa Terry of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Nova Jade, born Aug. 5, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Martha and Brett Terry of Temple, Texas.
BRANTLEY THOMAS KEEFER
Thomas and Tanille Keefer of North Platte are the parents of a son, Brantley Thomas, born Aug. 6, 2021, weighing 9 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Bruce and Vickie Brinker and Tom and Laurie Keefer of North Platte.
GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL, KEARNEY
RUTGER JOHN MILLER
Jason and Ellie (Jorgensen) Miller of Kearney are the parents of a son, Rutger John Miller, born July 27, 2021, weighing 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Jerry and Sheila Jorgensenand Ike and Patty Miller, all of North Platte. Great-grandmother is Ardith Clark of North Platte. Rutger comes home to two siblings, Ogden James, 6, and Monroe Irene, 3.
