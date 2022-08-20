Birth announcements, Aug. 20

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

JUDE RAYMOND VIEYRA

Nathan and Shawnae Vieyra of North Platte are the parents of a son, Jude Raymond, born Aug. 17, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Monte and Shawna Davison of North Platte and the late Rita Vieyra of North Platte. Great-grandparents are George and Helen Vieyra of North Platte.

TIMOTHY ISAAC SPRADLIN

Christopher and Wendy Spradlin of North Platte are the parents of a son, Timothy Isaac, born Aug 15, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Chris and Marci Spradlin of North Platte and Robert and Peggy DeCent of Sutherland.

OWEN ROBERT BECKMAN

Matthew and Kalie Beckmann of North Platte are the parents of a son, Owen Robert, born Aug. 12, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are John and Suzi Beckmann and David and Catherine Race, all of North Platte.

VIOLET CELESTE MEDINA

Atilio Medina and Layla Martin of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Violet Celeste, born Aug. 12, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Scott and Kelli Martin and Jaime and Carmen Medina, all of North Platte.

COLT BRONSON WILLARD

Alex Willard and Jennifer Clouatre of North Platte are the parents of a son, Colt Bronson, born Aug. 11, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Doug and Sharla Willard of North Platte and David and the late Teresa Clouatre of North Platte.

DRU ABIGAIL HAIRE

Colton and Taryn Haire of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Dru Abigail, born Aug. 11, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Bob and Rita Dobbins of Hershey and Mary and Donavon Pascoe of North Platte.

MAISEY KOLEEN-LEE DOWDY

Mikel and Jessie Dowdy of Ogallala are the parents of a daughter, Maisey Koleen-Lee, born Aug. 10, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Sparky and Jo Shalla and Mark and Koleen Stone, all of Ogallala.