Birth Announcements, Aug. 21

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

MACY MARIE SCHNEIDER

Kaylee Fleharty and Shane Schneider of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Macy Marie, born Aug. 17, 2021, weighing 8 pounds. Grandparents are Sarah Mulligan, Rob Fleherty, and Robin and Jay Schneider, all of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Linda Fleharty of North Platte, Rose Mulligan, Michael Mulligan of North Platte, Mary and Rodger Schneider of Lincoln and Iris Burge of Phoenix, Arizona.

ROZANNA ANGEL BLEA

Destiny Hunt and Andrew Blea of Ogallala of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Rozanna Angel, born Aug. 17, 2021, weighing 7 pounds. Grandparents are Victoria and Gabriel Blea and Carri and Aaron Hunt.

MACREEDY MONROE NORTON

Megan Norton of North Platte is the mother of a daughter, MaCreedy MonRoe, born Aug. 15, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Sam and Sherry Baker of North Platte, and Becki Medich and Mikey Torres of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Daisy and Don Musser of Tryton, Rose Baker, and Don and Donna Baker of Brewster.

ISAIAH ALLAN SOWLE