Birth Announcements, Aug. 21

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
MACY MARIE SCHNEIDER
Kaylee Fleharty and Shane Schneider of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Macy Marie, born Aug. 17, 2021, weighing 8 pounds. Grandparents are Sarah Mulligan, Rob Fleherty, and Robin and Jay Schneider, all of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Linda Fleharty of North Platte, Rose Mulligan, Michael Mulligan of North Platte, Mary and Rodger Schneider of Lincoln and Iris Burge of Phoenix, Arizona.
ROZANNA ANGEL BLEA
Destiny Hunt and Andrew Blea of Ogallala of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Rozanna Angel, born Aug. 17, 2021, weighing 7 pounds. Grandparents are Victoria and Gabriel Blea and Carri and Aaron Hunt.
MACREEDY MONROE NORTON
Megan Norton of North Platte is the mother of a daughter, MaCreedy MonRoe, born Aug. 15, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Sam and Sherry Baker of North Platte, and Becki Medich and Mikey Torres of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Daisy and Don Musser of Tryton, Rose Baker, and Don and Donna Baker of Brewster.
ISAIAH ALLAN SOWLE
Wiley and Katie Sowle of Grant are the parents of a son, Isaiah Allan, born Aug. 16, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Vern and Carol Friesen of Wallace, Cheri and Gavin McClintock of Wallace and Wayne and Ginger Sowle of North Platte.
SOPHIE RAE THOMAS
Colton and Samantha Thomas of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Sofie Rae, born Aug. 11, 2021, weighing 7 pounds 0.5 ounces. Grandparents are Kim and Mitch Osborn of North Platte and Kelly Chance of Pinehurst, North Carolina.
