GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

DELILAH JEAN PATRAS

Justin and Monica Patras of McCook are the parents of a daughter, Delilah Jean, born Aug. 21, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Bill and Barb Patras of McCook and Kenny and Lisa Fulcher of Splendora, Texas.

DELANEY ANDI JO LEISER

Kelsey Leiser of North Platte is the mother of a daughter, Delaney Andi Jo, born Aug. 21, 2023, weighing 8 pounds, 2.2 ounces. Grandparents are Rhonda and Michael Musolf of North Platte. Great-Grandparents are Ronald Leiser of North Platte, Ellen Warath of North Platte and the late Richard Musolf, Evelyn Markham and Sharon Leiser.

EMBERLYNN PAIGE JORDAN

Remington Elsen and Kameron Jordan of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Emberlynn Paige, born Aug. 21, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Amy Kaufman of North Platte, Mike Kaufman of Gering and Alex and Sandra Leal of North Platte.

ZAILEE WRENN HAYES

David and Megan Hayes of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Zailee Wrenn, born Aug. 18, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Malinda Hayes of North Platte, Kurt and Rashelle J. Groskopf of Cheyenne, Wyoming.

JENSEN JACE MILLER

Russel and Kayla Miller of North Platte are the parents of a son, Jensen Jace, born Aug. 17, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Jim and Stacy Dotson of North Platte and Reece and Rose Miller of Ariton, Alabama.

OLIVIA MARIE HORTON

Ashleigh and Charles Horton of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Olivia Marie, born Aug. 16, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Janna (Mark) Winegardner of North Platte, and Chris and Aimee Larson of Morrison, Colorado, and Missy and Doug Flores of Ogallala. Great-grandparents are Donna Horton of Ogallala and Marty and Vicki Weidenbacher of North Platte.

