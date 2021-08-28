Birth announcements, Aug. 28

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

AARON ELIJAH ACEVEDO FLORES

Brenda A. Flores and Brandon D. Acevedo of Imperial are the parents of a son, Aaron Elijah, born Aug. 15, 2021, weighing 4 pounds.

WYATT DALE CRAIG

Austin and Whitney Craig of North Platte are the parents of a son, Wyatt Dale, born Aug. 22, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Robert and Melony Rongisch of San Antonio, Texas, Theresa Craig of North Platte and David Craig of Kimball.

ALIVIA RAE HILL

Wade and Kimberly Hill of Ogallala are the parents of a daughter, Alivia Rae, born Aug. 20, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Jack and Vicki Hill of Brule and Bob and Beth Krems of Grant. Great-grandma is Margaret Krems of Big Springs.

PHOENYX MALACHI DECLAN MOONEY

Danielle and Gregg Mooney of North Platte are the parents of a son, Phoenyx Malachi Declan, born Aug. 19, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are MIke and Terrie Mooney of North Platte and Scot and Karen Gutherless of Brady.

