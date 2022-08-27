Birth announcements, Aug. 28

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

RONIN SALVATORE LATTIN

Crystal Mangione and Nicholas Lattin of Mullen are the parents of a son, Ronin Salvatore, born Aug. 22, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Paul and Percilla Lattin of Mullen and Christopher Mangione of Potter.

COOPER LANE CARLYLE

Breanne Cope and Kolton Carlyle of Paxton are the parents of a son, Cooper Lane, born Aug. 22, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are the late Kandi Carlyle and Scott Carlyle of East Prairie, Missouri, and Shelli and Trevor Cope of Hay Springs.

LIAM EVERETT VAK

Jesse and Ashley Vak of North Platte are the parents of a son, Liam Everett, born Aug. 19, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Patti Kraus of Ogallala, Jim and Jami Roberts of South Carolina and James Vak of Grant.

SABASTIAN EUGENE KRUGER

Joseph and Madison Kruger of North Platte are the parents of a son, Sabastian Eugene, born Aug. 18, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Cynthia Davidson and Mark Kruger.

KARTER LEE SIMANTS

Renessa Vieyra and Chuck Simants of North Platte are the parents of a son, Karter Lee, born Aug. 18, 2022, weighing 9 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Karen Vieyra and Leo and Mary Simants, all of North Platte.

KATE JO ANN HOFFMAN

Michael and Kellie Hoffman of Tryon are the parents of a daughter, Kate Jo Ann, born Aug. 17, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Jim and the late Nancy Hoffman of Mullen and Jill and the late Tom Hansen of Wellfleet. Great-grandmother is Marie O'Gorman of Greeley.

OTHER HOSPITALS

LINCOLN

BAKER RESHAWN ROBERTS

Dijon Roberts and Kelsie Hinz of Lincoln are the parents of a son, Baker Reshawn, born Aug. 23, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Willie and Amanda Roberts of North Platte, Lisa and Jason VanWesten of Beatrice, and Daryl and Elvia Hinz of Lincoln. Great-grandparents are Peggy and Wally Mata of North Platte.