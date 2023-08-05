GREAT PLAINS HEALTH CARTER LEE BROWN
Jordan and Laura Brown of Hershey are the parents of a son, Carter Lee, born July 31, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Patty and Larry O’Brien of Wallace and Tammy Brown of Sutherland.
JAXSON REMINGTON CASTLE Merrisa McClellen and John Castle of Curtis are the parents of a son, Jaxson Remington, born Aug. 1, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Liz Pendleton of Maywood and Jeff and Betty McClellen of Curtis.
BOONE GEORGE BADER
Albert and Gretyl Bader of Ogallala are the parents of a son, Boone George, born Aug. 2, 2023, weighing 9 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Daniel and Cynthia Bremer of Grand Island, Stephanie Bader of Grand Island and Shayne and Niki Bader of Palmer.
People are also reading…
OLOF JEREMIAH ANDERSON
Sven and Crystal Anderson of Maxwell are the parents of a son, Olof Jeremiah, born July 24, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Arden and Karen Anderson of Chappell and Catherine Lisoleil of Downers Grove, Illinois.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.