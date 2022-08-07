Birth announcements, Aug. 7

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

MCCOY DEAN TURNER

Zane Turner and Carlee Wood of North Platte are the parents of a son, McCoy Dean, born July 20, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Brad and Kari Turner, Justin Wood and Malinda Jenkins, all of North Platte. Great-grandparents are George and Tammy Jenkins pf North Platte, Linda Fleharty of Maxwell and Jack Turner of Arnold.

THOMAS PAUL

ADKINS-EWING

Angela Adkins and Christifer Ewing of North Platte are the parents of a son, Thomas Paul, born Aug. 3, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Laura and Dustin Agan of McCook and Harley and Dawn Adkins of North Platte.

MAKENNA RAE CLARK

Kylee and Tyler Clark of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Makenna Rae, born Aug. 2, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Shannon Moore of North Platte, Michael and Laura Moore of Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, Randy and Charlotte Clark of North Platte and Brenda Clark of Milford.

WRYN ROSE NIELSEN

Alysha Thomas and Thaddeus Nielsen of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Wryn Rose. Grandparents are Heather and Scott Thomas of North Platte, Thad Nielsen of North Platte and Lisa Scott of Garden City, Kansas.

EZEKIEL ZIEGLER DEATRICH

Tell and Bekah Deatrich of Maywood are the parents of a son, Ezekiel Ziegler, born July 29, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces.

MARLO LILA VAN NEWKIRK

Kolby and Megan Van Newkirk of Oshkosh are the parents of a daughter, Marlo Lila, born July 29, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Diane Huebner of Hershey and Joe and Cyndi Van Newkirk of Oshkosh.

KAIZLEY KAY CLOUGH Kyle and Katelynn Clough of Wallace are the parents of a daughter, Kaizley Kay, born July 28, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Kent Hild of North Platte, JoDee Hild and John May of Wallace, and Rod and Donna Clough of Wallace.

MARY LANNING HEALTHCARE, HASTINGS

JACK DEAN BRYAN

Kyle and Kelsey Bryan of Red Cloud are the parents of a son, Jack Dean, born July 8, 2022, weighing 7 pounds 1 ounce. Grandparents are Jeff and Deb Foote of North Platte and Phil and Diane Bryan of Winfield, Kansas. Great-grandparents are Donna Beardsley of North Platte, Ruth Foote of Yankton, South Dakota, and Elaine Schardt of Deshler. Jack comes home to two siblings, Ireland and Tucker.