Birth announcements, Aug. 7

WAYLON TATE DOPKE

Destney Dopke of North Platte is the mother of a son, Desteny Dopke, born July 29, 2021, weighing 5 pounds, 3.8 ounces.

JOVIANNA JANE HATCHER

Todd and Caitlin Hatcher of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Jovianna Jane, born July 27, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Todd and Vicki Hatcher of Elsie and Craig and Sheila Walter of Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

GRIFFIN PERRY WARNEKE

Angella Perry and Joe Warneke of McCook are the parents of a son, Griffin Perry. Grandparents are Scott and Susan Perry of Casper, Wyoming, and Randi and Paul Warneke of Nebraska City.

