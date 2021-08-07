Birth announcements, Aug. 7

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
KAYLA MARIE MILLER
Nick and Maggie Miller of Gothenburg are the parents of a daughter, Kayla Marie, born Aug. 3, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Lewis and Norma Miller of Beemer and Mike and Audrey Vander Stelt of Maurice, Iowa.
HENRY JOEL HANLON
Danny and Kaylee Hanlon of Imperial are the parents of a son, Henry Joel, born Aug. 3, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Scott and Shirley Schafer of Crawford, Joel and Jackie Hanlon of Crawford and Kenny and Kelli King of North Platte.
KOBIE LEIGH ODELL
Cody and Jenna Odell of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Kobie Leigh, born Aug. 3, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Brian and Peggy Odell and Rich and Chris Rosane, all of North Platte.
DAXSEN REID MEYER
Brittany Vieyra and Matthew Meyer of North Platte are the parents of a son, Daxsen Reid, born July 31, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Shelly Vieyra of North Platte, Michael Vieyra of Kearney, Lenny and Chris Beall of North Platte and Jim and Sarah Meyer of Onawa, Iowa.
WAYLON TATE DOPKE
Destney Dopke of North Platte is the mother of a son, Desteny Dopke, born July 29, 2021, weighing 5 pounds, 3.8 ounces.
JOVIANNA JANE HATCHER
Todd and Caitlin Hatcher of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Jovianna Jane, born July 27, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Todd and Vicki Hatcher of Elsie and Craig and Sheila Walter of Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.
GRIFFIN PERRY WARNEKE
Angella Perry and Joe Warneke of McCook are the parents of a son, Griffin Perry. Grandparents are Scott and Susan Perry of Casper, Wyoming, and Randi and Paul Warneke of Nebraska City.
