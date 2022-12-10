Birth Announcements, Dec. 10

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
HANNAH KAY BOYD
David and Karlee Boyd of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Hannah Kay, born Dec. 7, 2022, weighing 7 pounds. Grandparents are Scott and Julie Correll of North Platte and Ken and Kathleen Boyd of Sparks. Great-grandmother is Della Correll of North Platte.
BARRETT DEAN CULLERS
Zac and Jordan Cullers of Paxton are the parents of a son, Barrett Dean, born Dec. 2, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Randy and Kris Cullers of Chadron and Mark and Shelly Lovitt of Tryon.
PARKER JEAN GARTRELL
Zach and Sarah Gartrell of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Parker Jean, born Dec. 2, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Matt and Kelli Gartrell. Great-grandparents are Deloris Dickenson and Shari Lewandowski.
REMINGTON RAINE OBERMEIER
Henry and Brandi Obermeier of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Remington Raine, born Dec. 1, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Henry and Donna Obermeier of North Platte, Jon McNeel of North Platte and Jerome and Connie Kramer of Stapleton.
KEARNEY REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
BRYER WILLIAM LEE
Laura and Nick Lee of Kearney are the parents of a son, Bryer William, born Dec. 4, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, Grandparents are David and Valerie Steffes of North Platte and Joel and Deb Lee of Doniphan. Great-grandparents are Jerry and Betty Steffes of North Platte.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.