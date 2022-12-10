Birth Announcements, Dec. 10

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

HANNAH KAY BOYD

David and Karlee Boyd of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Hannah Kay, born Dec. 7, 2022, weighing 7 pounds. Grandparents are Scott and Julie Correll of North Platte and Ken and Kathleen Boyd of Sparks. Great-grandmother is Della Correll of North Platte.

BARRETT DEAN CULLERS

Zac and Jordan Cullers of Paxton are the parents of a son, Barrett Dean, born Dec. 2, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Randy and Kris Cullers of Chadron and Mark and Shelly Lovitt of Tryon.

PARKER JEAN GARTRELL

Zach and Sarah Gartrell of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Parker Jean, born Dec. 2, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Matt and Kelli Gartrell. Great-grandparents are Deloris Dickenson and Shari Lewandowski.

REMINGTON RAINE OBERMEIER

Henry and Brandi Obermeier of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Remington Raine, born Dec. 1, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Henry and Donna Obermeier of North Platte, Jon McNeel of North Platte and Jerome and Connie Kramer of Stapleton.

KEARNEY REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

BRYER WILLIAM LEE

Laura and Nick Lee of Kearney are the parents of a son, Bryer William, born Dec. 4, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, Grandparents are David and Valerie Steffes of North Platte and Joel and Deb Lee of Doniphan. Great-grandparents are Jerry and Betty Steffes of North Platte.