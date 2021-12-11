Birth announcements, Dec. 11

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
DYLAN GENE HERGENRADER
Alescia Cassell and Dustin Hergenrader of North Platte are the parents of a son, Dylan Gene, born Dec. 7, 2021, weighing 8 pounds.
CHARLOTTE GRACE LINDERMAN
Josh and Brittany Linderman of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Charlotte Grace, born Dec. 7, 2021, weighing 9 pounds, 4 ounces.
OLIVER JAMES PERLINGER
Mattingly and Ashley Perlinger of North Platte are the parents of a son, Oliver James, born Dec. 5, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Barry and Joan Perlinger of Paxton and Kirk and Angela McAndrew of Lincoln.
GREYSON HUNTER CHAPMAN
A.J. and Leandra Chapman of North Platte are the parents of a son, Greyson Hunter, born Dec. 3, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Roger and Patti Brackett of North Platte, Jonelle and the late Harold Chapman of North Platte and Bill and Karen DeNaeyer of Valentine.
RILEY RAE SWISHER
Tyler and Avery Swisher of Thedford are the parents of a daughter, Riley Rae, born Dec. 3, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Jim and Karen Swisher of Halsey and William and Jamie Taylor of Thedford. Great-grandparents are Lee and Vicki Ray of Thedford and Brenda Schanou.
DENVER WILLIAM ELY
David Ely and Montana Stewart of North Platte are the parents of a son, Denver William, born Dec. 2, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Mike and Selda Temple of North Platte, Ron and Teresa Stewart of North Platte, Karmell Stewart of O’Neill and David Ely Sr. of North Platte.
SAMUEL BURKE ARNOLD
Tersen and Jordan Arnold of Indianola are the parents of a son, Samuel Burke, born Dec. 1, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Brent and Kimmie May of Indianola and Bob and Sue Arnold of Beaver Crossing. Samuel comes home to one sister, Laurel.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.