Birth announcements, Dec. 11

DENVER WILLIAM ELY

David Ely and Montana Stewart of North Platte are the parents of a son, Denver William, born Dec. 2, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Mike and Selda Temple of North Platte, Ron and Teresa Stewart of North Platte, Karmell Stewart of O’Neill and David Ely Sr. of North Platte.

SAMUEL BURKE ARNOLD

Tersen and Jordan Arnold of Indianola are the parents of a son, Samuel Burke, born Dec. 1, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Brent and Kimmie May of Indianola and Bob and Sue Arnold of Beaver Crossing. Samuel comes home to one sister, Laurel.

