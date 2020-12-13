Birth announcements, Dec. 13

JULIAN RUDY ORTEGA

Yolanda Rubin and Rudy Ortega are the parents of a son, Julian Rudy, born Nov. 28, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Maria Rios and Carlos Rios.

VAYA SUE BLAKEMAN

Zack and Amanda Blakeman of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Vaya Sue, born Nov. 27, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Ted and Debbie Blakeman of North Platte and Bill and Connie Vanourny of Crete.

STELLA BEA McMURTRY

Danny and Cassie McMurtry of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Stella Bea, born Nov. 25, 2020, weighing 10 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Artie and Annette Boudreaux of Denham Springs, Louisiana, and Jim and Sally McMurtry of North Platte.

JADE ELLEN JOHNSON

Jinping Xue and Jeffrey T. Johnson of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Jade Ellen, born Nov. 24, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces.

AIDEN LLOYD STICHKA