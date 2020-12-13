Birth announcements, Dec. 13

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
AVALENE GRACE HELLBUSCH
Luke and Shauna Hellbusch of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Avalene Grace, born Dec. 8, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Tim M. and Becky Hellbusch of North Platte and Michelle D. and Kevin McCrackin of Lincoln.
WAYLON BROOKS DEMILT
Nathanial and Julia Demilt of Ogallala are the parents of a son, Waylon Brooks, born Dec. 5, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Gina and Jason Crowley, Melissa Solomon, Jason White and Jeffery Demilt.
LUCAH EVERETT HANSON
Evan Hanson and Hannah Wright of North Platte are the parents of a son, Lucah Everett, born Dec. 4, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are John and Meagan Hanson, and Wendy Clary, all of North Platte.
KARMEN ALAINA SIMANTS
Renessa Vieyra and Chuck Simants of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Karmen Alaina, born Nov. 30, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Leo and Mary Simants and Elodia Karen Vieyra of North Platte.
QUINTIN PATRICK QUIROGA
Ariel and Grace Quiroga of North Platte are the parents of a son, Quintin Patrick, born Nov. 28, 2020, weighing 5 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Pat and Tami Forrester of North Platte.
JULIAN RUDY ORTEGA
Yolanda Rubin and Rudy Ortega are the parents of a son, Julian Rudy, born Nov. 28, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Maria Rios and Carlos Rios.
VAYA SUE BLAKEMAN
Zack and Amanda Blakeman of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Vaya Sue, born Nov. 27, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Ted and Debbie Blakeman of North Platte and Bill and Connie Vanourny of Crete.
STELLA BEA McMURTRY
Danny and Cassie McMurtry of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Stella Bea, born Nov. 25, 2020, weighing 10 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Artie and Annette Boudreaux of Denham Springs, Louisiana, and Jim and Sally McMurtry of North Platte.
JADE ELLEN JOHNSON
Jinping Xue and Jeffrey T. Johnson of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Jade Ellen, born Nov. 24, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces.
AIDEN LLOYD STICHKA
Michael and Shayna Stichka of Mullen are the parents of a son, Aiden Lloyd, of Nov. 17, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are George and Mitzi Kramer of Whitman and Steve and Mendy Stichka of Mullen. Great-grandparents are Jim and Ruby Folk of Mullen, Barb and the late Bernard Stichka of Mullen, Cardyn and the late Gary Hoyt of Mullen and the late Charles and Joan Kramer of Mullen.
BUTLER COUNTY HEALTH CARE CENTER, DAVID CITY
CHARLOTTE VERA PROKUPEK
Madison E. Lee and Jackson P. Prokupek are the parents of a daughter, Charlottte Vera, born Dec. 4, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Mike Lee of Columbus, Pattie Lee-Smith of David City, Linda Nickeson of Columbus and Patrick Prokupek of Omaha. Great-grandparents are Jim and Ginny Lee of Valentine, Earl and Sandy Sayer of North Platte and Frank and Donna Laska of Columbus.
