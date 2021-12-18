Birth announcements, Dec. 19

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

JULIUS OMAR DURAN

Victoria Tapia and Brent Duran of North Platte are the parents of a son, Julius Omar, born Dec. 13, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Renee and Ernie Duran and Ronda Yonkers, all of North Platte.

PARKER JAMES HOFF

Ariana and Zach Hoff of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Parker James, born Dec. 10, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Ken and Lori Hoff of North Platte and Randy and Marie Johnston of Pueblo, Colorado.

CHIARA LEE HAYES

Chrissy and Charles Hayes of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Chiara Lee, born Dec. 10, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Tim and Rhonda Mallam and Malinda Hayes and the late George Hayes, all of North Platte.

DAVID ERNESTO ORVILLE LOPEZ JR.

Marian Carpenter and David Lopez of Trenton are the parents of a son, David Ernesto Orville, born Dec. 9, 2021, weighing 9 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Fred and Mary Carpenter of Trenton and Joe and Dusty Lopez of McCook.

Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.