Birth announcements, Dec. 25

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
KYLO DEAN DURFEE-MELTON
Sam Melton and Katie Durfee of North Platte are the parents of a son, Kylo Dean, born Dec. 18, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Misty and Rob Durfee of North Platte and Alana Vieyra and Shawn Melton of North Platte.
MAYLEE ROSE EICHNER
Daniel Eichner and Amanda Thomas of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, MayLee Rose, born Dec. 22, 2021, weighing 5 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Loretta Mullins and Jarret Eichner of North Platte.
PRISCILLA IVORY DIMMITT
Thomas and Chelsey Dimmitt of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Priscilla Ivory, born Dec. 22, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Tom and Brenda Dimmitt of North Platte and William and Vicky Brown of Scottsbluff.
SYNTHIA ROSE BUCKLEY
Dakota and Tiffany Buckley of Imperial are the parents of a daughter, Synthia Rose, born Dec. 21, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Kelsie and Eric Buckley of Imperial, Lynn Mead and Andrew Brant of Texas. Great-grandparents are Matthew and Samantha Mead and Linda and Paul Glisson, all of of Paris, Tennessee, Lance and Brenda Buckley of Wabash, Indiana, Karl and Karla Hanel of Rockfort, Tennessee, and Lydia and Jay Powell of Paris.
LAZZARA MARIE BARBER
Sheila Marie Alvarez of North Platte is the mother of a daughter, Lazzara Marie, born Dec. 21, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Kayla Shepherd and Al Barber, both of North Platte.
ANNALISE RENEE STARK
Tyler and Angel Stark of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Annalise Renee, born Dec. 20, 2021, weighing 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Judy Hawkins of North Platte and Sandy Stark of Hutchinson, Kansas.
