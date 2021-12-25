Birth announcements, Dec. 25

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

KYLO DEAN DURFEE-MELTON

Sam Melton and Katie Durfee of North Platte are the parents of a son, Kylo Dean, born Dec. 18, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Misty and Rob Durfee of North Platte and Alana Vieyra and Shawn Melton of North Platte.

MAYLEE ROSE EICHNER

Daniel Eichner and Amanda Thomas of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, MayLee Rose, born Dec. 22, 2021, weighing 5 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Loretta Mullins and Jarret Eichner of North Platte.

PRISCILLA IVORY DIMMITT

Thomas and Chelsey Dimmitt of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Priscilla Ivory, born Dec. 22, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Tom and Brenda Dimmitt of North Platte and William and Vicky Brown of Scottsbluff.

SYNTHIA ROSE BUCKLEY