Birth Announcements, Dec. 3

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

HUEY GUEL GARCIA

Jasalin and Jose Garcia of North Platte are the parents of a son, Huey Guel, born Nov. 29, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Jackie Benitez and Jesus Benitez of North Platte.

HARPER MYERS ROOKSTOOL

Justin and Amy Rookstool of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Harper Myers, born Nov. 28, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents and John and Suzi Beckmann of North Platte and Theron and Wilda Rookstool of Eustis.

HANNAH LESSLEY HEIRIGS

Rick and Laura Heirigs of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Hannah Lessley, born Nov. 25, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Jim and Shelley Lessley of Omaha and the late Joseph and Joyce Heirigs of Menno, South Dakota.

ALEXANDER RAY GRANDBERRY

Shyenne Cooper and Devin Grandberry of North Platte are the parents of a son, Alexander Ray, born Nov. 18, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Kari and Brad Turner of North Platte, Shawn and Nina Cooper of North Platte, and Marguerite and Dre Grandberry of Maxwell. Great-grandparents are Pat Cooper of North Platte, Linda Fleharty of Maxwell, Jack Turner of Arnold, Michael Foust of Maxwell and Jean Mackey of Beckley, West Virginia.

BAKER BRYANT HARVEY

Brandon and Lexi Harvey of Brady are the parents of a son, Baker Bryant, born Nov. 22, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Bryan and Brande Franzen of Brady and Van and Vicki Harvey of Bellefontaine, Ohio.

COLT WARREN GUENIN

Zayden Guenin and Skybre Hall of North Platte are the parents of a son, Colt Warren, born Nov. 22, 2022, weighing 5 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Scott and Trish Guenin of North Platte and Marty White of Lincoln. Great-grandparents are Bill and Roxanne Kubes and Kent and Dixie Eckhoff. Great-great-grandmother is Ruth Wilhelmson.

VICTORIA LYNN BAADE

Jessica Everhart and Ryan Baade of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Victoria Lynn, born Nov. 19, 2022, weighing 5 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Deb Kramer and Kevin Baade, both of North Platte.

CHEYANNE MARIE BERTHOLF

Jesse and Kassandra Bertholf of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Cheyanne Marie, born Nov. 17, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Wayne and Kim Douglas of North Platte and Rod and Leigh Bertholf of Signal Mountain, Tennessee.

GEORGIA MAE BARNHART

Clayton and Ashley Barnhart of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Georgia Mae, born Nov. 24, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Gerald and Kimberly Barnhart of North Platte and Craig and Ronda Jones of North Platte.

MARY LANNING HOSPITAL, HASTINGS

HARLEY ALLEN SUE HULTGREN

Atayla and Troy Hultgren are the parents of a daughter, Harley Allen Sue, born Nov. 23, 2022, weighing 7 pounds. Grandparents are Jeff and Nicole Witthuhn of Callaway, Shay and Brigitte Green of Westminster, Colorado, and Glenn Hultgren of Grand Island. Great-grandparents are Leon and Bonnie Weinman of Arnold and Edna Blum of Aurora.