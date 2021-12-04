Birth Announcements, Dec. 4

EMMA ROSE DEBOLT

Taylor and Matthew DeBolt of Elkhorn are the parents of a daughter, Emma Rose, born Oct. 22, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Steven and Sherri Smith of North Platte, Jed and Debbie Brown of Omaha and Michael and Becky DeBolt of Omaha. Great-grandparents are Bonnie VanCura of North Platte, Richard and Velma Smith of Gothenburg and Rose Bartling of Papillion.

METHODIST WOMEN’S HOSPITAL

JAMES WILLIAM RUSSELL JR.

Jordan Mapes and James Russell Sr. of Omaha are the parents of a son, James William Jr., born Nov. 23, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Amy Oberst of North Platte, Dave Mapes of Minatare, Tina and Mike Smith of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Jim Thompson of Omaha. Great-grandparent is Del Altig of North Platte.

