Birth announcements, Feb. 12

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

MICAH FLOYD VEGA

Greg and Priscilla Vega of North Platte are the parents of a son, Micah Floyd, born Feb. 6, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Kim Hinrichsen of North Platte, Alan and Charlene Burnside of Stapleton and Daniel and Melia Vega of North Platte.

PAIZLEIGH JANE FLOROM

Mikayla and Marcus Florum of Curtis are the parents of a daughter, PaizLeigh Jane, born Feb. 4, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Trent Florom of Curtis, Dave and Heidi Jarvis of Kearney and Angela and Darren Rinestine of Thedford.

VERDENA ROSEANN MARTIN

AnnMarie and Benjamin Martin of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Verdena Roseann, born Feb. 2, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces.

Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.