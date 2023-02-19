GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

ROWEN RAY PAINTER

Ty and Aspen Painter of North Platte are the parents of a son, Rowen Ray, born Feb. 13, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Justin and Jill Painter, Kjay Smith and Lisa and Greg Stiffler, all of North Platte.

FRED DEAN ZOGG JR.

Fred and Eva Zogg of Sutherland are the parents of a son, Fred Dean Jr., born Feb. 12, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Fred and Terry Zogg of Hershey and Dean and Amanda McConnell of Sutherland.

ELIZA JOY ESKEW

Andrew and Emily Eskew of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Eliza Joy, born Feb. 8, 2023, weighing 12 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Randy and Fran Bond of North Platte and Robin Eskew of Oberlin, Kansas.

JORDAN ELIZABETH BLAKE

Zachary and Alissa Blake of Sutherland are the parents of a daughter, Jordan Elizabeth, born Feb. 8, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Rick Blake and Shari Ecker of Sutherland and Larry and Christi Meyer of Sutherland.

KORTEZ LEE KEEFER

Nehemiah Nunnenkamp and Hunter Keefer of North Platte are the parents of a son, Kortez Lee, born Feb. 6, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Arthur and Cynthia Smith and George and Laura B. Graham. Great-grandparents are Ruben and Sandy Valdez of North Platte, Laurie Keefer and Tom Keefer and Fred and Shari Cults. Great-great-grandparents are Anita Sanchez of North Platte, Edwina “Curlie” Justus of Omaha, Geri Nunnenkamp of Oregon.

KALEB DOUGLAS HARVEY

Dillon and Ashley Harvey of North Platte are the parents of a son, Kaleb Harvey, born Feb. 7, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Ken and Bobbi Gibbons of Sutherland and Doug and Teresa Powers of North Platte.

JETHRO MYLES MORRIS

Justin and Karen Morris of Cozad are the parents of a son, Jethro Myles, born Feb. 6, 2023, weighing 8 pounds. Grandparents are Jeanette Marshall of Kearney, Todd Morris and Linda Robertson of Cozad and Bill and Jean Laubengayer of Sanford, Florida. Great-grandparents are Marge Reed of Cozad and Jerry and Bonnie Hill of Detroit, Iowa.

RAITH UDELL FASSLER

Arielle Hughes and Daniel Stephen Fassler of North Platte and McCook are the parents of a son, Raith Udell, born Feb. 3, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Danny Fassler of Culbertson, Kelly Fassler of Beaver City and Udell and Kelly Hughes of North Platte.

BLAKELY SAGE DUNBAR

Devin and Brittany Dunbar of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Blakely Sage, born Feb. 1, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Mike and Karen Pochop of North Platte, Mike and Julie Snider of North Platte and Dan and Becky Dunbar of North Platte.