Birth announcements, Feb. 19

Aaron and Shae Hueftle of Cozad are the parents of a son, Bodhi Neil, born Feb. 8, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Neil and Anita Hueftle of Cozad and Bob and June Hall of Holbrook. Great-grandmother is Janice Hueftle of Cozad. He comes home to a sister, Charlotte.

Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.