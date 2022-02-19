Birth announcements, Feb. 19

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
BERKLEY LENNOX RAYBURN
Scott Rayburn and Kalan Crowell of North Platte are the parents of a son, Berkley Lennox, born Feb. 15, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Jeff and Julie Murrish of North Platte, Don and Charlene Evans of Sun City Center, Florida, and Gary and Jodi Smith of North Platte. Great-grandfather is Marv Huddler of North Platte.
HARPER ANN ZIOLA
David and Jody Ziola of Big Springs are the parents of a daughter, Harper Ann, born Feb. 9, 2022, weighing 5 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Marvin and Deb Ziola of Phillips and Lee and Deb Neel of Archer.
RYKER RODNEY GRIFFITHS
Ryan and Mickayla Griffiths of Wallace are the parents of a son, Ryker Rodney, born Feb. 9, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Clint and Christy Sheets of Wallace and Kristi and Rodney Griffiths of Wallace. Great-grandparents are Sharon Ryun of Wallace, Ardith Clark of North Platte and Iva Mueller of Omaha.
GOTHENBURG HEALTH
BODHI NEIL HUEFTLE
Aaron and Shae Hueftle of Cozad are the parents of a son, Bodhi Neil, born Feb. 8, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Neil and Anita Hueftle of Cozad and Bob and June Hall of Holbrook. Great-grandmother is Janice Hueftle of Cozad. He comes home to a sister, Charlotte.
