Birth announcements, Feb. 19
GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

BERKLEY LENNOX RAYBURN

Scott Rayburn and Kalan Crowell of North Platte are the parents of a son, Berkley Lennox, born Feb. 15, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Jeff and Julie Murrish of North Platte, Don and Charlene Evans of Sun City Center, Florida, and Gary and Jodi Smith of North Platte. Great-grandfather is Marv Huddler of North Platte.

HARPER ANN ZIOLA

David and Jody Ziola of Big Springs are the parents of a daughter, Harper Ann, born Feb. 9, 2022, weighing 5 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Marvin and Deb Ziola of Phillips and Lee and Deb Neel of Archer.

RYKER RODNEY GRIFFITHS

Ryan and Mickayla Griffiths of Wallace are the parents of a son, Ryker Rodney, born Feb. 9, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Clint and Christy Sheets of Wallace and Kristi and Rodney Griffiths of Wallace. Great-grandparents are Sharon Ryun of Wallace, Ardith Clark of North Platte and Iva Mueller of Omaha.

GOTHENBURG HEALTH

BODHI NEIL HUEFTLE

Aaron and Shae Hueftle of Cozad are the parents of a son, Bodhi Neil, born Feb. 8, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Neil and Anita Hueftle of Cozad and Bob and June Hall of Holbrook. Great-grandmother is Janice Hueftle of Cozad. He comes home to a sister, Charlotte.

Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.

