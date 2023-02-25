GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

CARSON ARLEN BAY

D.L. and Cathy Bay of North Platte are the parents of a son, Carson Arlen, born Feb. 22, 2023, weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Arlen and Donna Bay of Stapleton and Melvin and Yolanda Peabody of San Diego.

ELLANOR ANN LANG

Travis and Abbigail Lang of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Ellanor Ann, born Feb. 20, 2023, weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Barbara Gabauer of Ottawa, Kansas, Douglas Cummings of Salina, Kansas, and John and Linda Lang of Overbrook, Kansas.

WESTON SETH SAMUELSON

Eric and Jewell Samuelson of Sutherland are the parents of a son, Weston Seth, born Feb. 17, 2023, weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Sheila Rupprecht of Campbell and Kathryn Samuelson of Benkelman. Great-grandmother is Louetta Wardenburg of Campbell.

LILLIAN BELL SWANSON

Chelsea Pine and Logan Swanson of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Lillian Bell, born Feb. 15, 2023, weighing 5 pounds, 12 ounces.

IRENE SUE BAERG

Zachary and Lindsey Baerg of Ogallala are the parents of a daughter, Irene Sue, born Feb. 14, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Barry and Cynthia Baerg of Paxton and Steve and Lynette Hiebert of Walnut Hill, Florida.

