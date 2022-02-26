Birth announcements, Feb. 26

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

HELANA EVERLY JAY GALLARDO

Danielle Greeley and Jud Gallardo of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Helana Everly Jay, born Feb. 23, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Cami Votaw of Wellfleet, the late Dan Greeley of North Platte, and Dylan and Trina (Gallardo) Brown of Denver.

HADLEY GRACE HEERTEN

Tyler and Kathleen Heerten of Maxwell are the parents of a daughter, Hadley Grace, born Feb. 22, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Kevin and Amy Cyr of Brush, Colorado, Becky Heerten of North Platte and Tim and Trish Heerten of Tryon.

ADELYN RENEE ENGER

Tyler and Cassidy Enger of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Adelyn Renee, born Feb. 22, 2022, weighing 5 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Brad and Tammy Betts of North Platte and Todd and Terrianne Wheeler of Craig, Colorado.

DEMEE LYNNETTE YOUNG

Sierra Young and Hope Npimnee of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Demee Lynnette, born Feb. 18, 2022, weighing 7 pounds 7 ounces. Grandparents are Kevin and Shelly Young of Hershey, and Sampson and Veronica Npimnee of Lincoln.

ALISIA BELLA WEDERSKI

Samuel Wederski Jr. and Staci Nichelson of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Alisia Bella, born Feb. 16, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Kari and the late Keith Nichelson.

DAXTON OTIS-JAKE HICKS

Sadie Budd and Tucker Hicks of North Platte are the parents of a son, Daxton Otis-Jake, born Feb. 23, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Lisa Budd of Holdrege, Chad Budd of Hartwell, Georgia, and Pam and Jeff Hicks of North Platte.

OTHER HOSPITALS

IVY NICHOLE MAY

Jordan and Jaclyn May of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Ivy Nichole, born Feb. 15, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Joy and Troy Epler of North Platte, Scott and Jodi May of Granite Falls, Minnesota, John and Renee Jochem of Alpine, Texas, and Anna Pierce of Ogallala.

