Birth announcements, Feb. 5

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
MAVRYCC MICHAEL MARTIN
Abigail Jean and Austin Martin of North Platte are the parents of a son, Mavrycc Michael, born Jan. 14, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Chrissie and Jason Jean of North Platte and Michelle and Scott Martin of McCook.
RYKEN MELVIN GIFFORD
Tiffany Hutto and Corey Gifford of North Platte are the parents of a son, Ryken Melvin, born Jan. 25, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Mike and Lori Aylward of Dickens, Greg and Judy Gifford of Lemoyne and Haynie and Des Hutto of Spartanburg, South Carolina. Ryken comes home to a big sister, Aspen Miles.
KEARNEY REGIONAL HOSPITAL
JAMES ADELORE DORN AND EMMETT ELMER DORN
Josh and Brooke Dorn of Kearney are the parents of twin boys, James Adelore and Emmett Elmer, born Jan. 5, 2022, weighing 4 pounds, 3 ounces, and 4 pounds, 15 ounces, respectively. Grandparents are Lewis and Vicky Spuhler of Brady, Dennis Dorn of St. Joseph, Missouri, and Cindy Dorn of Beatrice. Great-grandparents are Toni Norden of Lexington and Lori Thyfault of Beatrice.
GOTHENBURG HEALTH
LILITH SKADI THOMPSON
Burgandy Dakota Grout and Christopher Thompson of Gothenburg are the parents of a daughter, Lilith Skadi, born Feb. 1, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Angel Thompson and Eric Willis of Gothenburg and Jason Grout of Denver. Great-grandparent is Jeff and Karol Thompson of Ferndale, Washington.
