 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birth announcements, Feb. 5
0 Comments

Birth announcements, Feb. 5

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Birth Announcements

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

MAVRYCC MICHAEL MARTIN

Abigail Jean and Austin Martin of North Platte are the parents of a son, Mavrycc Michael, born Jan. 14, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Chrissie and Jason Jean of North Platte and Michelle and Scott Martin of McCook.

RYKEN MELVIN GIFFORD

Tiffany Hutto and Corey Gifford of North Platte are the parents of a son, Ryken Melvin, born Jan. 25, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Mike and Lori Aylward of Dickens, Greg and Judy Gifford of Lemoyne and Haynie and Des Hutto of Spartanburg, South Carolina. Ryken comes home to a big sister, Aspen Miles.

KEARNEY REGIONAL HOSPITAL

JAMES ADELORE DORN AND EMMETT ELMER DORN

Josh and Brooke Dorn of Kearney are the parents of twin boys, James Adelore and Emmett Elmer, born Jan. 5, 2022, weighing 4 pounds, 3 ounces, and 4 pounds, 15 ounces, respectively. Grandparents are Lewis and Vicky Spuhler of Brady, Dennis Dorn of St. Joseph, Missouri, and Cindy Dorn of Beatrice. Great-grandparents are Toni Norden of Lexington and Lori Thyfault of Beatrice.

GOTHENBURG HEALTH

LILITH SKADI THOMPSON

Burgandy Dakota Grout and Christopher Thompson of Gothenburg are the parents of a daughter, Lilith Skadi, born Feb. 1, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Angel Thompson and Eric Willis of Gothenburg and Jason Grout of Denver. Great-grandparent is Jeff and Karol Thompson of Ferndale, Washington.

Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birthday, Jan. 29
Births

Birthday, Jan. 29

A card shower is requested in honor of Kathie Lewis’ 90th birthday on Feb. 5. Cards may be sent to 1512 West B St., North Platte, NE 69101.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News