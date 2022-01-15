Birth announcements, Jan. 15

Curt and Shelly Aust of Omaha are the parents of a daughter, Olivia Ann, born Oct. 28, 2021, weighing 8 pounds. Grandparents are Brian and Danita Drenkow of North Platte and Preston and Lorie Aust of Iowa Falls, Iowa. Great-grandparent is Lorna Schuster of Norfolk.

Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.