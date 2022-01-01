Birth announcements, Jan. 2

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

KAYSON LEE MYERS

Austin and DeLynn Myers of North Platte are the parents of a son, Kayson Lee, born Dec. 29, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Todd and Kim Aden of North Platte and Dennis and Angie Smith of Maxwell.

PAISLEE JAMES ROSNO

Brady and Sarah Rosno of Hayes Center are the parents of a daughter, Paislee James, born Dec. 25, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Mick and Marlene Cox, and Bob and Janeen Rosno, all of Hayes Center.

MARIANNA ISABELLA CARRIZALES RICO

Anthony David Rico and Michelle Hernandez Carrizales of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Marianna Isabella, born Dec. 24, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Juan and Esther Carrizales of Hershey, Mariano A. Rico of Michoacan, Mexico, and Rhonda Garcia of Denver.

FELICITY MARIE SHACKELFORD

Kaeli Daley of North Platte is the parent of a daughter, Felicity Marie, born Dec. 22, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Holly and Mike Williams of North Platte.

