Birth announcements, Jan. 22
Birth announcements, Jan. 22

Birth Announcements

GOTHENBURG HEALTH

JAYDON RICHARD FREBURG

Tim and Mishayla Freburg of Gothenburg are the parents of a son, Jaydon Richard, born Jan. 14, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Mark and Julie Freburg of Holdrege and Kevin and Joyce Richardson of Broken Bow. Jaydon comes home to a big brother, Mavin.

Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.

