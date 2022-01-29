Birth announcements, Jan. 29

Philip and Jennifer Connell of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Annabelle June, born Jan. 5, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Jeff and Wanda Cooper of North Platte, Randy Connell of Arnold and Heidi and Clint Horst of Arnold. Great-grandparents are Dan and Geneva Connell of Tryon and Sharon Brinda of North Platte.

GOTHENBURG HEALTH

EASTON RAY TANNER

Tiana Newbrey and John Tanner of North Platte are the parents of a son, Easton Ray, born Jan. 24, 2022, weighing 6 pounds 7½ ounces. Grandparents are Terry Tanner of Antlers, Oklahoma, Nicolo Priest of North Platte and Rex Newbrey of Cozad. Great-grandparents are Cordelia and Tim Aden of Gothenburg and Jerry Scott of Atoka, Oklahoma. Easton comes home to siblings Ayden Tanner, Ashton Newbrey, Ryker Newbrey and Jacelynn Tanner.

