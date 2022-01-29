Birth announcements, Jan. 29

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
ANNABELL MARIE SPIEHS
Karissa and Duane Spiehs of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Annabell Marie, born Jan. 24, 2022, weighing 9 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Kerry and Susan Jones of North Platte. Great-grandmother is Patricia Jones of North Platte.
BROOKS LEE MCCONNELL
Kylie and Riley McConnell of North Platte are the parents of a son, Brooks Lee, born Jan. 24, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Larry and Diana Wallace of North Platte, Kenny McConnell of Sutherland and Denise and Dominic Reed of Sutherland. Great-grandparents are Robert and Betty Reigan, Sam and Louise Wallace, Forrest and Lois McConnell and Richard and Sandra Osborn, all of North Platte.
TALAN MICHAEL MARGRITZ
Josh and Chelsey Margritz of North Platte are the parents of a son, Talan Michael, born Jan. 20, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Mick and Janette Margritz and Bill and Mary Nickolite, all of Hershey.
OAKLEIGH MARIE FOUST
Floymae Ione Foust of North Platte is the mother of a daughter, Oakleigh Marie, born Jan. 23, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Maurice Omer Foust, Chris McLoy and Roxanne Alice Foust, all of North Platte.
SOPHIA JESS SIMONSON
Dillon and Jessica Simonson of Purdum are the parents of a daughter, Sophia Jess, born Jan. 17, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Gordon and Amy Simonson of Purdum, Tina and Tom Williams of Yuba City, California, and Paul and Tonya Applegarth of Sutter, California.
MAURYCE MICHAEL MARTIN
Abigail Jean and Austin Martin of North Platte are the parents of a son, Mauryce Michael, born Jan. 14, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Chrissie and Jason Jean of North Platte and Michelle and Scott Martin of McCook.
AUDIE CHRISTIAN HOFFMAN
Adam and Arianna Hoffman of Valentine are the parents of a son, Audie Christian, born Jan. 10, 2022, weighing 9 pounds, 3 ounces.
CHARLOTTE ANNE RUH
Shane and Whitney Ruh of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Charlotte Anne, born Jan. 8, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Steve and Ann Ruh of Madison and Rick and Rosanne Trumbull of Tryon. Great-grandparents are Larry Trumbull and Isabel Kinney, both of North Platte.
ANNABELLE JUNE CONNELL
Philip and Jennifer Connell of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Annabelle June, born Jan. 5, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Jeff and Wanda Cooper of North Platte, Randy Connell of Arnold and Heidi and Clint Horst of Arnold. Great-grandparents are Dan and Geneva Connell of Tryon and Sharon Brinda of North Platte.
GOTHENBURG HEALTH
EASTON RAY TANNER
Tiana Newbrey and John Tanner of North Platte are the parents of a son, Easton Ray, born Jan. 24, 2022, weighing 6 pounds 7½ ounces. Grandparents are Terry Tanner of Antlers, Oklahoma, Nicolo Priest of North Platte and Rex Newbrey of Cozad. Great-grandparents are Cordelia and Tim Aden of Gothenburg and Jerry Scott of Atoka, Oklahoma. Easton comes home to siblings Ayden Tanner, Ashton Newbrey, Ryker Newbrey and Jacelynn Tanner.
