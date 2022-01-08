Birth announcements, Jan. 8

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
WILLOW MARIE DECENT
Alicia Salem and Brandon DeCent of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Willow Marie, born Jan. 5, 2022, weighing 5 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Elizabeth Inman of North Platte, Chad Salem of Oberlin, Kansas, Eva Zogg of Sutherland and Jack DeCent of Hershey. Great-grandparents are Deborah Inman of North Platte and Amanda McConnell of Sutherland.
NEHEMYIAH TIMOTHY SHAWN MCDOUGLE
Shawn McDougle and Anna Huber of Crookston are the parents of a son, Nehemyiah Timothy Shawn, born Jan. 3, 2022, weighing 5 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Dona Allard of Valentine and Les Olsen of Kilgore.
STETSON SCOTT MANARY
Arika and Nate Manary of Arnold are the parents of a son, Stetson Scott, born Jan. 4, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Scott and Bobbi Starr of Stapleton, Carla and Derek Beck of North Platte and Rob and Mardel Manary of Wallace.
MALIYAH RAYNE MONTOYA
Amanda Delaney and Samuel Montoya Jr. of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Maliyah Rayne, born Jan. 1, 2022, weighing 5 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Pamela Delaney of Pinerhurst, Idaho, Dan Delaney of Pyeongtaek, Korea, and Ronda Yonkers of North Platte.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.