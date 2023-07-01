GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
JOLEIGH JAMES KNOPICK
Paul and Savannah Knopick of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Joleigh James, born June 26, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Troy and Kessy Heinzle, Paul and Becky Knopick and Sharon and Mark Diersen.
LUKE DANIEL BROWNING
Michael and Christian Browning of North Platte are the parents of a son, Luke Daniel, born June 23, 2023, weighing 7 pounds. Grandparents are Dave and Dianne Dowe of Modesto, California, Carmen Contreras of San Pedro, California, and Danny Shaffer of Beckworth, California. Great-grandparents are Willie and Betty Matlock of Stockton, California.
