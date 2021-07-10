Birth Announcements, July 10

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
LOGAN MAXIMUS FEENEY
Kyer and Megan Feeney of Hershey are the parents of a son, Logan Maximus, born July 6, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Joseph and CeeCee Polt of Hershey and Tim and Pam Feeney of North Platte.
HAZEL GRACE MAIER
Alexandra and David Maier of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Hazel Grace, born July 5, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Shannon Jay and Pat Reilly of North Platte.
JOSIAH COLE REIGELSPERGER
Grant and Sarah Reigelsperger of North Platte are the parents of a son, Josiah Cole, born July 6, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Harlan and Gail Anderson of North Platte.
ELIJAH JAMES VALENZUELA
Edgar Soto and Alexandra Valenzuela of Imperial are the parents of a son, Elijah James, born July 6, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Raul and Irma Valenzuela of Imperial.
EMERI MAE CLARK
Aaron Clark and Alexis Anderson of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Emeri Mae, born July 2, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Beverly and Dave Clark of North Platte and Robert Anderson Jr., of Brighton, Colorado.
OLIVIA ROSE GUADARRAMA
Jorge Guadarrama and Tahsha Heble of Ogallala are the parents of a daughter, Olivia Rose, born July 2, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, Grandparents are Dan and Nicole Heble of Ogallala, Josefina Rivas of Yuma, Colorado and the late Jorge Guadarrama Garcia.
REAGYN RAY THOMPSON
Justin and Stephani Thompson of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Reagyn Ray, born July 1, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Cory and Sonja Voycheske and Dennis and Shawna Thompson, all of North Platte.
EVERETT JAMES MCCOY
Tyler and Katie McCoy of Grainton are the parents of a son, Everett James, born June 29, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are John and Kara Engbrecht of Imperial and Vance and Ronda McCoy of Elsie. Great-grandparents are Duane and Roberta Russel of Madrid, Maggie McCoy of Wauneta, Patricia Engbrecht of Tabor, Iowa, and Ann Hersah of Pioneer, Ohio.
EMILIA JHOANA ZARRAGA
Jesus Zarraga and Yesenia Ruiz of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Emilia Jhoana, born June 24, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Angel Zarraga and Micaela Zarraga of North Platte and Antonio Ruiz and Maria Rodriguez of Pearsall, Texas.
