Birth announcements, July 15

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

BROOKS COLLIN PERLINGER

Collin and Amber Perlinger of Paxton are the parents of a son, Brooks Collin, born July 13, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Brooks comes home to two brothers, Ryker and Kasen.

GENTRY PRESTON SCOTT SCHAEFFER

George and Jill Schaeffer of Stapleton are the parents of a son, Gentry Preston Scott, born July 8, 2022, weighing 9 pounds 15 ounces. Grandparents are Steve and Sally Schaeffer of Stapleton and Vernon and Jane Wilson of Moorefield.

MAVIS RAIN YOSHIDA

Drew and Makenzie Yoshida of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Mavis Rain, born July 9, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Eric and Carrie Lienemann, Jerry and Serena Yoshida and Linda Yoshida, all of North Platte.

CLAIRE AUDREY ANTONMARCHI

Jesse and Sarah Antonmarchi of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Claire Audrey, born July 7, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Randy and Vickie VanZee of Armour, South Dakota, and Matt and Janna Ryan of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Walt and Jolene Catlett and Sue Ryan, all of North Platte. Great-great-grandparent is Audrey Kilzer of Seward.

TATE JENNINGS ODUM

Brady and Jennifer Odum of North Platte are the parents of a son, Tate Jennings, born July 7, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Chris and Tracy Odum of McCook.

JOHN JAVIER SCHLEDWITZ THOMPSON

Erica Schledwitz and Ash Thompson of North Platte are the parents of a son, John Javier, born July 2, 2022. Grandparents are Roseanne and Damon Floyd of North Platte, the late John Schledwitz of Bennett, Colorado, Debbie and Vaughn Patrick of Gering and Dale Thompson of Scottsbluff.

