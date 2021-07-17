Birth announcements, July 17

LANEY KAY PRATT

Kinzi Songster and Cody Pratt of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Laney Kay, born July 8, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are LuAnne and James Songster of North Platte and Joyce Pratt of Benton, Kentucky.

LIYAM DOMINIC CALLENDAR

Christy Callendar of North Platte is the mother of a son, Liyam Dominic, born July 7, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 3 oucnes. Grandparents are Frances Gledhill of North Platte.

KEARNEY REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

MARCUS NOEL MAPES

Lindsey Flodman and Jared Mapes of Kearney are the parents of a son, Marcus Noel, born July 8, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Amy Oberst of North Platte, Dave Mapes of Minatare, and Cindy and the late Tom Flodman of Grand Island. Great-grandparents are Del Altig of North Platte, Phyllis Flodman of Stromsburg and Cheryl and Chuck Mead of North Platte.

