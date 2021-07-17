Birth announcements, July 17

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
LEOVONNI GIHON
Joseph and Haley Gihon of North Platte are the parents of a son, LeoVonni Gihon, born July 11, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Sam and Shannon Gilbert of North Platte and David Simants of Kearney.
ZOEY ROSE KEEFER
Ray and Emilee Keefer of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Zoey Rose, born July 14, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Thomas and Laurie Keefer of North Platte, Mitch Melius of Rapid City, South Dakota and Eva Opal of Clarinda, Iowa.
BETHANY KATE TAYLOR
Clint and Jessica Taylor of Whitman are the parents of a daughter, Bethany Kate, born July 11, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Chris and Sherry Vinton of Whitman and Pam and Brian Taylor of Phillipsburg, Kansas. Great-grandparents are Dane and Joan Long of North Platte, Lee Taylor of Phillipsburg and Dee Hamlin of Alma.
ZEDRIC THOMAS RICHTER
Zachary and Johnna Richter of Gothenburg are the parents of a son, Zedric Thomas, born July 10, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Scott and Malinda Halsted, Corinne McMurphy and Andrew Richter, all of North Platte.
LANEY KAY PRATT
Kinzi Songster and Cody Pratt of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Laney Kay, born July 8, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are LuAnne and James Songster of North Platte and Joyce Pratt of Benton, Kentucky.
LIYAM DOMINIC CALLENDAR
Christy Callendar of North Platte is the mother of a son, Liyam Dominic, born July 7, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 3 oucnes. Grandparents are Frances Gledhill of North Platte.
KEARNEY REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
MARCUS NOEL MAPES
Lindsey Flodman and Jared Mapes of Kearney are the parents of a son, Marcus Noel, born July 8, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Amy Oberst of North Platte, Dave Mapes of Minatare, and Cindy and the late Tom Flodman of Grand Island. Great-grandparents are Del Altig of North Platte, Phyllis Flodman of Stromsburg and Cheryl and Chuck Mead of North Platte.
