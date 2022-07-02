Birth announcements, July 2

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

LILLIAN MAY WHISENAND

Dustin and Ralysia Whisenand of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Lillian May, born June 29, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces.

PHOEBE ELIANA McWILLIAMS

Tyler and Shanon McWilliams of Benkelman are the parents of a daughter, Phoebe Eliana, born June 30, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 12 ounces.

HATTIE ANNAHBELLE LARUE

Matthew and Annah LaRue of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Hattie Annahbelle, born June 27, 2022, weighing 5 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Dan and Susan Wesslund of North Platte and Shelly Callaway of North Platte. Great-grandmother is Marie Lemmer of Stapleton.

ELISE AURORA ZUNIGA DURHAM

Isai Zuniga and Chawnta Durham of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Elise Aurora, born June 27, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Richard and Judy Durham of Palisade and Jose Luis and Magda Colguehanca Zuniga of Lima, Peru.

MAVERICK BUNK WILLIAM ODEAN

Kiara Rector and Mark Odean of North Platte are the parents of a son, Maverick Bunk William, born June 22, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Eric Rector of North Platte, Bridgette Burke of North Platte and Mark W. Odean of North Platte.

FINN MICHAEL GRANDEL

Sarah and Zane Grandel of North Platte are the parents of a son, Finn Michael, born June 23, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Billy and Susan Golden and Dave and Joni Grandel, all of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Gwen Golden and Ed Grandel, both of North Platte, and Don and Jackie Hudgens of Omaha.

STRYKER LEE MILNE

Patrick and Jenn Milne of North Platte are the parents of a son, Stryker Lee, born June 22, 2022, weighing 8 pounds. Grandparents are Cindy Porter, Bill Porter and Jon and Susan Milne, all of North Platte.

RYDER PJ MARTIN

Peter Martin and Hope Holmes of North Platte are the parents of a son, Ryder PJ, born June 21, 2022, weighing 4 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Jody and Jeff Derbin of Taylor, Michigan, Brad Korhonen, the late Harry Martin and Mark and Sherri Holmes, all of Ironwood, Michigan.

ELIJAH JAMES BRUNS

Sheek and Katie Bruns of North Platte are the parents of a son, Elijah James, born June 18, 2022, weighing 6 pounds. Grandparents are John and Terri Parsons of Broken Bow.

LEON JAMES HARBUR

Tanner Harbur and Jessie Craig of Gothenburg are the parents of a son, Leon James, born June 17, 2022, weighing 9 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Susan and Kenneth Harbur of Gothenburg and Jeff and Joan Craig of Elsie.

JASON CHRISTOPHER WAUDBY

Chris and Kate Waudby of North Platte are the parents of a son, Jason Christopher, born June 15, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Mike and Becky Crawford of Broken Bow and Charles and Judy Koch of Hershey.

BRISTOL KRISTINE POLLMANN

Max and Kara Pollmann of Culbertson are the parents of a daughter, Bristol Kristine, born June 29, 2022, weighing 8 poounds. Grandparents are Todd and Kris Hughes of Ogallala and Loren and Margaret Pollmann of Trenton.

Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.