Birth announcements, July 25

RAYNE LIZBETH DEIBERT

Antonio Markey and Kaden Deibert of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Rayne Lizbeth, born July 15, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Kortney Markey, Leslie Markey, Alyssa Smith and Kenneth Deiber, all of North Platte.

HANK RILEY BURNS-JEDRZEJCZYK

Shay Burns and Riley Jedrzejczyk of North Platte are the parents of a son, Hank Riley, born July 15, 2021, weighing 9 pounds.

PRESLEY ESTELL KNOTT

Alexis Bacon and Keegan Knott of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Presley Estell, born July 16, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Tracy Knott of North Platte, Heather Rhoden of Lincoln and Sue and Roger Eggleston of North Platte.

KEARNEY REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

MARCUS NOEL MAPES

Jared and Lindsey (Flodman) Mapes of Kearney are the parents of a son, Marcus Noel, born July 8, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Amy Oberst of North Platte, Dave Mapes of Minatare, and Cindy and the late Tom Flodman of Grand Island. Great-grandparents are Del Altig of North Platte, Phyllis Flodman of Stromsburg and Cheryl and Chuck Mead of North Platte.

