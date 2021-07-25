Birth announcements, July 25

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
STOCK DALE REGIER
Brett and Jordan Regier of Gordon are the parents of a son, Stock Dale, born July 20, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Brian and Kendra Kugler of North Platte, Tim Regier of Hay Springs and Karla Regier of Wyoming.
JASMINE SAYLES
Belinda Cameron and Josh Sayles of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Jasmine, born July 20, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Nancy and Steve Sayles and Maxine Hooper-Cameron.
VALENTINA ALESSA BICUDO
Rafael and Jesaelen Bicudo of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Valentina Alessa, born July 16, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Silvio and Sandra Bicudo and Ithamar and Bia Moraes, all of Brazil.
MARTIN VICTOR SELLERS IV
Martin and Alicia Sellers of North Platte are the parents of a son, Martin Victor IV, born July 16, 2021, weighing 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Sharon and Martin Sellers and Tria and Shane Stout, all of North Platte.
LAYNEE SUE HARVEY
Brandon and Lexi Harvey of Brady are the parents of a daughter, Laynee Sue, born July 17, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Bryan and Brande Franzen of Brady and Van and Vicki Harvey of Port Charlotte, Florida.
RAYNE LIZBETH DEIBERT
Antonio Markey and Kaden Deibert of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Rayne Lizbeth, born July 15, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Kortney Markey, Leslie Markey, Alyssa Smith and Kenneth Deiber, all of North Platte.
HANK RILEY BURNS-JEDRZEJCZYK
Shay Burns and Riley Jedrzejczyk of North Platte are the parents of a son, Hank Riley, born July 15, 2021, weighing 9 pounds.
PRESLEY ESTELL KNOTT
Alexis Bacon and Keegan Knott of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Presley Estell, born July 16, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Tracy Knott of North Platte, Heather Rhoden of Lincoln and Sue and Roger Eggleston of North Platte.
KEARNEY REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
MARCUS NOEL MAPES
Jared and Lindsey (Flodman) Mapes of Kearney are the parents of a son, Marcus Noel, born July 8, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Amy Oberst of North Platte, Dave Mapes of Minatare, and Cindy and the late Tom Flodman of Grand Island. Great-grandparents are Del Altig of North Platte, Phyllis Flodman of Stromsburg and Cheryl and Chuck Mead of North Platte.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.