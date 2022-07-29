Birth announcements, July 29

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

JAMES LAWRENCE MORGAN

Trinity Brian and Caleb Morgan of North Platte are the parents of a son, James Lawrence, born July 25, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Kelly Lacy of Gothenburg, and Carla Morgan, Jerry Morgan and Kelly Morgan, all of North Platte.

GRAYSEN GLENN SONNENFELD

Cameron and Jesi Sonnenfeld of North Platte are the parents of a son, Graysen Glenn, born July 25, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Casey and Wanda Nelms of Sutherland and Don and Joan Sonnenfeld of Ravenna.

GWEN TAELAR ADEN

Timothy and Brooke Aden of Sutherland are the parents of a daughter, Gwen Taelar, born July 23, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Chris and Tracy Frederick of Sutherland, Mark and Muriel Clark of Sutherland and Danny and Rozell Aden of Star, Idaho.

MCCOY DEAN TURNER

Zane Turner and Carlee Wood of North Platte are the parents of a son, McCoy Dean, born July 20, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Brad and Kari Turner, Justin Wood and Malinda Jenkins, all of North Platte. Great-grandparents are George and Tammy Jenkins of North Platte, Linda Fleharty of Maxwell and Jack Turner of Arnold.

GOTHENBURG HEALTH

ROWELYNN DEAN ALLEN RITZ

Elizabeth Fair and Ethan Ritz of Gothenburg are the parents of a son, Rowelynn Dean, born July 24, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 12.5 ounces. Grandparents are Holly Meints of Gothenburg, Jake Ritz of Kearney and Rick Whitney of Gothenburg. Great-grandparents are Archie Rickertsen, Roxie Ritz and Tim Devine, all of Gothenburg. Rowelynn comes home to three siblings, Decklynn and Laiklynn Wear and Brooklynn Fair.

KORRINE ELLE OLSON

Dustin and Kendi Olson of Gothenburg are the parents of a daughter, Korrine Elle, born July 21, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Don and Carol Olson of Arnold and John and Tammy Hansen of Burwell. Great-grandparents are Artis Hansen of North Platte and Ken and Ginger Adkisson of Farnam. Korrie comes home to a sister, Jolene.

WESTON LANE PIPER

Tesla Nelson and Jared Piper of Gothenburg are the parents of a son, Weston Lane, born July 14, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Kevin and Julie Piper of North Platte, and Scott and Christy Folkers of Kearney. Weston comes home to four siblings, Owen, Olivia, Briella and Jayde.

ANTHONY COHEN BEVARD

Desaray Schwarz and Andrew Bevard of Cozad are the parents of a son, Anthony Cohen, born July 19, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Ray Bevard of Cozad, Carrie Kvasnicka of Cozad, Brandi Schwarz of Maywood and Rodger Kenkel of Gibbon. Great-grandparents are Linda Leibert of Cozad, Randy Schwarz of Chappell, Sharron Carr of Overton and Ron Kvasnicka of Cozad.

