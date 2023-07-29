GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

RHETT LANE

MICHAEL LANNIGAN

Douglas and Danielle Lannigan of Hershey are the parents of a son, Rhett Lane Michael, born July 17, 2023, weighing 7 pounds 13 ounces. Grandparents are Gregory and Michelle Boggs of North Platte, Matthew and Tracy Foster of North Platte and Don and Dawn Lannigan of McCook. Great-grandparents are Mary Mauser of North Platte, Jim Jimenez of Brule, Dee Hansen of Henderson, Fred and Louise Kenton of Pawnee City and Penny Lannigan of Lincoln.

RYLEE JAYDE BARNES Joshua and Rawnie Barnes of Mullen are the parents of a daughter, Rylee Jayde, born July 25, 2023, weighing 5 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Ron and Roxane Munson of Tryon and Marlena Wear of Kearney.

ARNOLD ORLEY KINGSTON

Audrey and Kyle Kingston of North Platte are the parents of a son, Arnold Orley, born July 21, 2023, weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Amy and C.L. Bellew of Hershey and Garry and Janice Kingston of North Platte. Great-grandparent is Patricia Soenksen of Pierce.

GOTHENBURG HEALTH

CLARA GRAE COOPER

Alexandria Jade Rodriguez and Jaryn Dean Cooper of Overton are the parents of a daughter, Clara Grae, born July 11, 2023, weighing 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Deb Huaracha of Overton, Ted Cooper, Carmin Scheer of Overton and Ernest Rodriguez of Gothenburg. Great-grandparents are MaryAnn Bierle of Lexington, William H. Crist of Long Pine, Mary Rodriguez of Gothenburg and Jan and Barry Cooper of Callaway.