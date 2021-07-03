Birth announcements, July 3

Jacob and Tyann (Gibson) Pfisthner of Bigfork, Montana, are the parents of a son, Christian James, born June 27, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Scott and Marcia Gibson of North Platte and Craig and Jane Pfisthner of Bigfork. Great-grandparents are Dell and Chyrel Cerny of Arnold, Sharon Gibson of Cozad and Charles and Gloria Pfisthner of Cloquet, Minnesota. He comes home to one sibling, Eirik, 3.

