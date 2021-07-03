 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birth announcements, July 3
0 comments

Birth announcements, July 3

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Birth Announcements

OTHER HOSPITALS

KALISPELL, MONTANA

CHRISTIAN JAMES PFISTHNER

Jacob and Tyann (Gibson) Pfisthner of Bigfork, Montana, are the parents of a son, Christian James, born June 27, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Scott and Marcia Gibson of North Platte and Craig and Jane Pfisthner of Bigfork. Great-grandparents are Dell and Chyrel Cerny of Arnold, Sharon Gibson of Cozad and Charles and Gloria Pfisthner of Cloquet, Minnesota. He comes home to one sibling, Eirik, 3.

Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News