Birth announcements, July 31

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
BRIELLA J. HOUSER
Brent and Tara Houser of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Briella J., born July 25, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Billy J. Houser of North Platte and Lauri Razo of North Platte.
LARRY WAYNE WHITE JR.
Larry White and Brandi Fischer of Potter are the parents of a son, Larry Wayne Jr., born July 23, 2021, weighing 5 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Karen Sue White of Sidney, Darrell Raymond White Jr. and Anthony Tafolla.
CARLY ANN JENSEN
Josh and Stacy Jensen of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Carley Ann, born July 22, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Mike and Sherry Halkens of North Platte and Travis and Tonya Dugger of North Platte. She comes home to two big brothers, Garrett and Bryson.
EVELYN MAE DEVOE
Robert and Joy DeVoe of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Evelyn Mae, born July 21, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Jeff and Susan Petersen of North Platte, Marvin and Lori DeVoe of Sealy, Texas, and Chris and Diane Leeman of Tripoli, Iowa.
ASHER CURVE RYLAND
Joe and Lori Ryland of McCook are the parents of a son, Asher Curve, born July 21, 2021, weighing 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Susie Topper of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, Joe Uphoff of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, and Donnie and Cathy Barnes of State Line, Pennsylvania. Great-grandmother is Curvey Topper of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.