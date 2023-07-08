GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
ARABELLA GRACE PLUARD
Robert Pluard and Erin Brooks of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Arabella Grace, born July 3, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandmother is Debbie Walkinshaw.
HARPER LILY BUTTERFIELD
MacKenna Turner and Bryce Butterfield of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Harper Lily, born July 3, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Calvin and Deanna Turner of Arthur, and Brian and Christina Butterfield of North Platte.
HARPER LEE-ANN HICKS
Tucker Hicks and Sadie Budd of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Harper Lee-Ann, born July 3, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Lisa and Dan Menzer of Holdrege, Camille and Chad Budd of Hartwell, Georgia, Tami and Jeff Hicks of North Platte and Pam Hicks of North Platte.
People are also reading…
KASH ALAN RAY KELLEY
Hunter Kelley and Morgan Baker of North Platte are the parents of a son, Kash Alan Ray, born June 30, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Kyle and Sara Baker of North Platte and Terry and Melissa Kelley of North Platte.
RIVER JAMESON DORR
Turner and Bridgett Dorr of Hershey are the parents of a son, River Jameson, born June 29, 2023, weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Brian and Stephanie Dorr of Hershey, Shelly Calvin of Hershey and Richard Bollman of Paxton.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.