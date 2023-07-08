GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

ARABELLA GRACE PLUARD

Robert Pluard and Erin Brooks of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Arabella Grace, born July 3, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandmother is Debbie Walkinshaw.

HARPER LILY BUTTERFIELD

MacKenna Turner and Bryce Butterfield of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Harper Lily, born July 3, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Calvin and Deanna Turner of Arthur, and Brian and Christina Butterfield of North Platte.

HARPER LEE-ANN HICKS

Tucker Hicks and Sadie Budd of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Harper Lee-Ann, born July 3, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Lisa and Dan Menzer of Holdrege, Camille and Chad Budd of Hartwell, Georgia, Tami and Jeff Hicks of North Platte and Pam Hicks of North Platte.

KASH ALAN RAY KELLEY

Hunter Kelley and Morgan Baker of North Platte are the parents of a son, Kash Alan Ray, born June 30, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Kyle and Sara Baker of North Platte and Terry and Melissa Kelley of North Platte.

RIVER JAMESON DORR

Turner and Bridgett Dorr of Hershey are the parents of a son, River Jameson, born June 29, 2023, weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Brian and Stephanie Dorr of Hershey, Shelly Calvin of Hershey and Richard Bollman of Paxton.