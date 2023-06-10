GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
ALAYNA ELEANOR HACKBARTH
Donna Henne and Justin Hackbarth of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Alayna Eleanor, born June 8, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Jeff and Janet Henne of North Platte and Ronda and Lucas Hackbarth of North Platte.
CAELIAN MICHAEL JAYDEN TUBBS
Sheena and James Tubbs of North Platte are the parents of a son, Caelian Michael Jayden, born on June 6, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Lisa and James Tubbs of North Platte, Kim Thomas and Shelly Thomas of Broken Bow and Lisa Schriner of Broken Bow.
SHREYANSH CHAVDA
Sonal and Chirag Chavda of North Platte are the parents of a son, Shreyansh, born June 5, 2023, weighing 5 pounds, 9 ounces.
People are also reading…
AYDA GRACE ROBINSON
Stacia McCoy and Brody Robinson of Curtis are the parents of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Ayda Grace, born June 2, 2023, weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Tanya Robinson of Curtis, Crystal Bazile of Eaton, Colorado, John Bazile of Eaton, Colorado, and Eric McCoy of Milliken, Colorado.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.