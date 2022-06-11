Birth announcements, June 11

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

RYDER MITCHELL WATERMAN

Morgan Cool and Laine Waterman of Sargent are the parents of a son, Ryder Mitchell, born June 7, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Glen and Angie Cool of Hampton and Chad and Heather Waterman of Big Springs.

JOHN HENRY JOSEPH SCHIMEK

John and Mandi Schimek of North Platte are the parents of a son, John Henry Joseph, born June 7, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Robert and Patricia Schimek of North Platte, Richard and LaDonna Fetzer of North Platte and David and Donna Shafer of Roscoe.

NOAH ELDEAN SOKOL

Natasha S. Sokol of North Platte is the mother of a son, Noah Eldean, born June 3, 2022, weighing 5 pounds, 13½ ounces. Grandparents are Carol Sue Sokol of North Platte and Dennis Jarmin of Benkelman.

GUNNER DEAN CHRISTNER

Jordan and Nicole Christner of Sutherland are the parents of a son, Gunner Dean, born June 3, 2022, weighing 5 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Chris and Kendra Bertalan of Rogers, Arkansas, Kelly and Kathy Christner of Sutherland, Doug and Kristy Jocnum of Sutherland and the late Nick White. Great-grandparents are Marilyn Hansen, Danny and Karen White, Dean and Karen Franklin and Delores Christner. Great-great-grandmother is Donna Lundvall.

JORDY RAY DEINES

Spencer and Madison Deines of North Platte are the parents of a son, Jordy Ray, born June 3, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounces. Grandparents are Mark and Stacy Chitwood of McCook and Kent and Connie Deines of Burlington, Colorado.

TALON JOHN STINMAN

Daniel and Angela Stinman of North Platte are the parents of a son, Talon John, born June 2, 2022. Grandparents are John and Gaylene Stinman of Maywood, John and Deborah Walters of Culbertson and Aardel Walters of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Carl and Muriel Yonkers of Maywood.

EVELYN ILONA ROCKWELL

Kyler Rockwell and Angie Shepherd of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Evelyn Ilona, born June 1, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Kim and Lorena Rockwell of North Platte, Noami Reutzel of North Platte and Jason Shepherd of Broken Bow.

DESIREE LEANNE NEUMANN

Jack and Sarah Neumann of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Desiree Leanne, born June 1, 2022, weighing 3 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandmother is Lavanda Watts of North Platte.

