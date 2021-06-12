Birth Announcements, June 12

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
TUCKER JAMES SCHIPPERT
Brian and Rebecca Shippert of Kearney are the parents of a son, Tucker James, born June 7, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Jim and Dianne Schippert of Great Bend, Kansas, and Duane and Tina Grosbach of Enders.
HAGEN J McCALL
Ben and Alexa McCall of North Platte are the parents of a son, Hagen J, born June 9, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are John and Gaylene McCall of North Platte and Troy and Missy Hopping of Sutherland.
PAISLEY EILEEN-ROSE FERGUSON
Zoey Borah and Alex Ferguson of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Paisley Eileen-Rose, born June 5, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandpanrets are Candace and William Borah of Arnold and Jennifer and Josh Ferguson of North Platte and Broken Bow.
ASHLYN MARIE WESTFALL
Travis Westfall and Patrisha Curtice of Cozad are the parents of a daughter, Ashlyn Marie, born June 7, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Doug and Stephanie Curtice of Cozad, Richard Westfall of Cozad, and Tracy Westfall of Quakertown, Pennsylvania.
WILLA ELIZABETH-JEAN HEPPERLY
Grady and Babette Hepperly of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Willa Elizabeth-Jean, born June 5, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Scott and Lori Hepperly of North Platte and Dave and Mary Szwanek of North Platte.
JAXON REX FORDEN
Michael and Kinsey Forden of North Platte are the parents of a son, Jaxon Rex, born June 3, 2021, weighing 9 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Ron and Rhonda VanSkiver of Sutherland and Randy and Jeanie Forden of Sutherland.
OTHER HOSPITALS
RYLIE JO FLEER
Steven and Brittni Fleer of Albion are the parents of a daughter, Rylie Jo, born June 9, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Ben and Rae Jeanne Swedberg of North Platte and Robin and Jane Fleer of Hoskins.
