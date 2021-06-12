Birth Announcements, June 12

WILLA ELIZABETH-JEAN HEPPERLY

Grady and Babette Hepperly of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Willa Elizabeth-Jean, born June 5, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Scott and Lori Hepperly of North Platte and Dave and Mary Szwanek of North Platte.

JAXON REX FORDEN

Michael and Kinsey Forden of North Platte are the parents of a son, Jaxon Rex, born June 3, 2021, weighing 9 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Ron and Rhonda VanSkiver of Sutherland and Randy and Jeanie Forden of Sutherland.

OTHER HOSPITALS

RYLIE JO FLEER

Steven and Brittni Fleer of Albion are the parents of a daughter, Rylie Jo, born June 9, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Ben and Rae Jeanne Swedberg of North Platte and Robin and Jane Fleer of Hoskins.

