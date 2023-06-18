GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

LOUIS JAMES OTTE

Adam Otte and Margaret Jackson of North Platte are the parents of a son, Louis James, born June 12, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Doug Otte of St. Paul, Diane Jackson of Shelton and Keith Jackson of Inland.

HOLLIS ANNE DODSON Nate and Beth Dodson of Valentine are the parents of a daughter, Hollis Anne, born June 10, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Dallas and Kandi Dodson of Valentine and Wayne and Vickie Buehler of Cedarville, Michigan.

PAUL MICHAEL KRAMER JR.

Paul and Kerri Kramer of Tryon are the parents of a son, Paul Michael, born June 7, 2023, weighing 6 pounds 3.8 ounces. Grandparents are Ron and Rhonda Chada of North Platte, Judy Kramer of North Platte and Bill Kramer of North Platte. Great-grandmother is Dorothy Power of North Platte.

